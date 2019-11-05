Baripada: The police have arrested a cop for allegedly misbehaving and molesting a woman in Mayurbhanj district, a police officer said Tuesday.

The accused cop has been identified as Suvendu Behera, the former ASI of Kaptipada police station in Mayurbhanj district.

Behera was earlier transferred to the Baripada police headquarters after a woman levelled the allegations against him. The victim, a married woman, had gone to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence September 16 seeking justice.

As per the allegations of the woman, the ASI Subhendu Behera had gone to their house May 12 to arrest her family members after falsely implicating them in a case.

“He then raped me,” said the woman alleging that her desperate complaints in this regard have fallen on deaf ears. She said all this happened when her husband and brother-in-law were in jail. “He barged into my house and raped me. I cried for help and raised an alarm following which my sister-in-law who was in the other room rushed inside. The ASI also thrashed her but sustained an injury while fleeing the spot after his head hit the door grill,” the woman alleged.

However, refuting the charges, the ASI said the woman’s family is intentionally trying to defame him, ever since they were released from jail.

