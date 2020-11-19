Bhubaneswar: Vigilance sleuths caught an assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) named Tofan Guru red-handed Wednesday evening, who has been working at the Dhauli police station in Bhubaneswar.

The accused cop was nabbed on charges of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,500, allegedly to hush up a case.

According to Vigilance sources, a FIR was lodged with Dhauli police on the outskirts of the Capital City, pertaining to unloading of sand by one person in front of his neighbour’s house. Later, this erupted a severe altercation between the two neighbours concerned.

One of them went to the police station seeking justice; following which, Guru demanded one of the parties to pay Rs 1,500 to him.

Acting on a tip-off, the Vigilance team laid a trap to nab the cop.

On the other hand, the accused cop refuted the charges of demanding and accepting the bribe, saying that he is innocent.

PNN