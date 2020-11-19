Bhubaneswar: The chief electoral office here will carry out a massive special drive across the state for revising photo electoral rolls. The programme is aimed at publishing final electoral rolls for Odisha, as per a directive of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to a press note issued in this regard by Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani Wednesday evening read that the drive would be carried out coming November 28, 29 and December 5, 6.

Desirous political parties in the state can appoint one agent per booth to take part in the drive for revising the electoral rolls. The authorised agents will assist voters in filling forms and registration as well.

However, the booth level agents can submit forms of maximum 10 voters in a day during the special drive, the press note stated.

“Persons who have completed 18 years of age as on January 1, 2021, will have to fill up the Form-6 to include their names in the voter list. Besides, if any voter finds a mistake in the draft voter list or in his/her voter ID, he/she can apply for correction in Form-8. Those willing to delete their name from the voter list can apply in Form-7. Applications will be accepted only during the drive”, the CEO clarified.

The electoral roll revision, grievances of voters will be addressed by January 5 and the final voter list will be published on the same day.

Notably, several senior leaders including representatives of different political parties attended the meeting convened in Bhubaneswar.

PNN