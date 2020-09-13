Baripada: Badasahi police in Mayurbhanj district arrested two members of a bike-lifting gang and recovered 12 stolen vehicles from their possession, informed police sources Saturday afternoon.

One of the accused identified as Chandra Mohan Das in Mayurbhanj used to steal bikes from different parts of the district. After which, he sends those to the other accused Malaya Kumar Bera of Dantan area in neighbouring West Bengal, police sources added.

Apart from lifting vehicles, they were also stealing various home appliances and selling those outside the state. During investigation, police nabbed Das who led them to his associate Bera.

Notably, Badasahi police has filed a case against the accused and launched further investigation to find out involvement of any other person. Police have been trying to ascertain links of the gang.

Local denizens have praised the efforts of Badasahi police in nabbing the accused. Bike lifting activities had become rampant here.

PNN