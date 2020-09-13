Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police arrested seven members of a snatcher-gang and seized motorcycles, gold chains and mobile phones from them Saturday afternoon.

Another person was also held by the local police on the charge of purchasing some stolen items from the gang.

Also read: Bike-lifters’ gang busted in Kendrapara district, police conducts ‘Zimmanama Mela’

The looters used to snatch mobile phones and other valuables mostly in Khandagiri, Nayapalli and Sahid Nagar areas of Bhubaneswar by taking advantage of the deserted streets or darkness at night.

A special team was formed by Nayapalli police to nab the looters after several complaints of loot and snatching were lodged in Bhubaneswar over the last few days.

The accused youths belong to different places in the state and had been staying in Nayapalli and Laxmisagar areas in Bhubaneswar. They were using motorcycles to execute their loot plans and flee from the spots, Nayapalli police officials informed.

The accused are Golden Abida from Jadupur village, Jitendra Kumar Pradhan of Dhalapur village, Biswajeet Das of Andharua village under Chhatrapur police limits, Kasinath Patra from Sirokoli village in Mayurbhanj district, Ajay Kumar Mandal from Tangi, Sanjay Kumar Das from Bhusandpur village, Chintu Dharmendra Kumar from Munger and Mithun Samudra from Polsara in Ganjam district.

PNN