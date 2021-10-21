New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai Thursday paid tributes to bravehearts at National Police Memorial (NPM) here on Police Commemoration Day 2021.

The senior officials of the Central Armed Police Forces and state police forces also paid tributes at NPM on this occasion.

Hailing the police forces, Rai said that whenever there are any security challenges before the nation, the police forces have fought it back with brevity.

“Whenever the anti-national forces try to disrupt the peace and order in the country, our police forces have dealt it with brevity,” he said.

The Minister also said that the security forces have also contributed a lot to reduce the impact of the climate change by planting lakhs of trees.

Speaking at the occasion, the Intelligence Bureau Director Arvind Kumar said that a total of 377 policemen have sacrificed their lives in the line of the duty while 2,458 police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel fell prey to Covid-19 pandemic.

In a message on this occasion, PM Modi said that he acknowledged the outstanding efforts made by the police forces in preserving law and order and assisting others. “I pay homage to all those police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty,” he said in a message.

“The Police forces are the finest example of courage, patience and diligence. Police Memorial Day, on behalf of the nation, I pay homage to all brave soldiers who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the nation’s sovereignty. The sacrifices and dedication of every policeman inspire us to serve the nation”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said.

To honour the Police personnel who sacrificed their lives in line of duty for National Security, the idea of setting up a National Police Memorial in Delhi was approved by Ministry of Home Affairs in 1992.

The Prime Minister dedicated the National Police Memorial, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, to the nation on Police Commemoration Day October 21, 2018.

Police and CAPF personnel played a significant and frontline role as Covid warriors with little regard to their own safety in 2020 and 2021. As a result, 2,458 Police and CAPF personnel fell prey to the coronavirus, in the line of duty, while contributing to Covid management and this year the Police Commemoration Day was dedicated to these police personnel.

IANS