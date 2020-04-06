Bhubaneswar: Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi appealed Monday to the residents of this city to buy groceries and vegetables from the mobile vans being run by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). He also urged people to avoid using their vehicles and instead walk down to markets close by to buy the commodities they require. This is the need of the hour to prevent overcrowding and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus, asserted Sarangi.

“There is no place in Bhubaneswar where vegetables aren’t available at walking distance. You also have the option of ordering them over phones to BMC mobile vans. Only when we start buying from nearby shops large/central markets will be decongested & retail decentralised,” Sundhanshu Sarangi wrote on his twitter handle.

“Citizens of Bhubaneswar, BMC is operating mobile vans to sell groceries & vegetables. 120 vans are operational. The number of BMC vans will go up to 200 by Monday. Find out the telephone number of the van of your area & order if you can’t walk.” the police commissioner added in another tweet.

Sarangi also requested the media to highlight the importance of social distancing and buy products from BMC mobile vans.

Sarangi also shared the complete details of area-wise officers and phone numbers on his twitter handle to avail services of BMC mobile vans in the city.

Sarangi also warned people asking them not to misuse the emergency passes issued to them.

“There is no restriction on use of vehicle passes for official purposes. However, vehicle passes cannot be misused for buying vegetables and groceries or for other private reasons like visiting relatives. The main use of the vehicle pass is to travel from home to workplace,” informed Sarangi. “Any vehicle found in market places will be seized irrespective of whether they have passes or not,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that the city cops have so far seized 874 vehicles till 2.00pm Monday.

PNN