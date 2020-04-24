Mumbai: A police complaint has been filed against Kangana Ranaut, who is a ‘Queen’ of the Hindi film industry. This is because Kangana allegedly referred to people of a particular community as ‘terrorist’.

Supporting hate speech

The complaint also states that Kangana has come out in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel who posted a hate speech recently. It should be stated here that after Chandel posted the speech on Twitter her account got suspended.

The complaint has been filed by by Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, a resident of this city.

Nature of complaint

“It is pertinent to note that one sister calls for genocide killings, violence. The other sister not just supports her for the same despite nationwide criticism and suspension of her Twitter account. She also gives a label of terrorist to a sect…” the complaint letter states.

The complaint also accused the actress and her sister-cum-manager of ‘misusing their stardom, fanbase, fame, money, power and influence. It said that they have done so with an aim and intent to promote hatred. They are continuing with the game for their personal benefits and gains’.

Kangana’s explanation

Kangana, in a recently shared video on Instagram, has openly supported her sister’s comments. She stated if anyone can find a tweet where Rangoli says anything offensive, ‘then we both will publicly apologise’.

See video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_HZoYXF_4A/

“My sister Rangoli Chandel had specifically mentioned that people who have attacked doctors and police personnel should be shot dead. Celebrities like “Farah Ali Khan ji and Reema Kagti ji made a false allegation that Rangoli’s comment was community-specific,” Kangana further said.

The actress had another message to explain her stand. She and her sister did not believe that every person ‘attacking doctors and cops’ belonged to any particular community.

Kangana is known to shoot of her mouth. She has done so in the past and landed in trouble.

Agencies