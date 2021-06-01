Keonjhar: The body of a police constable was found lying under mysterious circumstances in a drain near the office of Sadar Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Keonjhar town Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Biswa Bhushan Sethy.

According to a source, it was some passersby that first spotted the body lying in the drain Tuesday morning. They immediately alerted the police. Later, Keonjhar Sadar police reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it to Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH) for postmortem.

The police are yet to unravel the cause of death.

“It is too early to reach a conclusion about the cause of death. The postmortem report will provide us with some leads to solve the case. Meanwhile, we have launched a probe on basis of the CCTV footage,” said an official on the conditions of anonymity.

The deceased being a police constable, the incident has been a matter of intense speculation in Keonjhar town.

