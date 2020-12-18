Bengaluru: A couple working with Bengaluru police committed suicide at their residence Friday, the police said here.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Suresh, serving as head constable (Writer) attached to Assistant Police Commissioner – Sampigehalli subdivision office, while his wife Sheela, head constable, attached to Security Branch of the Bengaluru city police commissioner office. Both were residing in Nakshtra Layout in Kottanuru in Bengaluru.

Sheela originally from Chikkamagluru while Suresh was from Kolar district. They met each other around nine years ago, fell in love and now have been married for eight years now, the police said.

The police added that Suresh who was on duty till late last night as there was a meeting with staff of Sampigehalli sub-division had spoken to his colleague cheerfully after the meeting. However, the couple’s suicide came to light the next morning.

The police added that the reason for the suicide is being investigated.