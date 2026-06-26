Chhatrapur/Bhanjanagar: In a crackdown on cattle smuggling, police in Ganjam district intercepted vehicles transporting cattle illegally and rescued about 100 animals, sources said Thursday. Four people were arrested for allegedly smuggling cattle, mostly cows, from Gholapur near Baibali village under Bhanjanagar police limits to Kerala, Bhanjanagar Inspector-In-Charge Jibanananda Jena said. The accused were identified as Laxman Gouda of Gholapur village and Prakash Naik, Buddhadev Pradhan and Ganesh Naik of Baibali village under Bhanjanagar police station limits.

Police intercepted the vehicle during routine patrol operations. The suspects failed to provide satisfactory answers during questioning by Assistant Sub-Inspector Sarat Chandra Panda and were apprehended on the instructions of Jena. A case (617/2026) has been registered at Bhanjanagar police station under Sections 303(2), 291 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. All four accused have been produced before a court for further legal proceedings.

Police said the rescued cattle have been placed in safe custody, and all required legal procedures were completed in accordance with the law. Ganjam Superintendent of Police Harisha BC said police remain committed to preventing the illegal transportation of cattle and will continue to take strict action against offenders while ensuring animal welfare.