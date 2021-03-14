Mumbai: Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze has been arrested in the probe into recovery of explosives from a car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence. He was Sunday remanded to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25. The NIA had arrested Sachin Vaze (49) Saturday night. The probe agency brought him to the court in south Mumbai after taking him to a local hospital for his medical examination, an official said.

Vaze was arrested under IPC sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) 465 (forgery), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc with intent to commit forgery), 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation, 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, the official said. The court remanded him to the central agency’s custody for further probe in the matter, the official said.

The explosives-laden vehicle was placed February 25 on Carmichael Road near billionaire Ambani’s residence ‘Antilia’.

Vaze was summoned at the agency’s office here around 11.30am Saturday to record his statement. The spokesperson said Vaze was arrested after being questioned by NIA officials for around 12 hours.

The case was handed over to the NIA after the mysterious death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran. He claimed that the vehicle had been stolen a week earlier. His body was found in a creek at Thane March 5.

Vaze has been credited eliminating 63 alleged criminals in ‘encounters’. The 1990-batch officer of the state cadre was suspended in 2004 over his role in the custodial death of a 2002 Ghatkopar blast suspect Khwaja Yunus. However, he was reinstated last year.

Vaze led the team that arrested journalist Arnab Goswami in November last year in a suicide abetment case. He had joined Shiv Sena while he was under suspension. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently said Vaze was a member of Shiv Sena till 2008.