Bhubaneswar: The inspector-in-charge of Bhograi Police Station in Odisha’s Balasore district was Thursday suspended for ‘dereliction of duty’.

The suspension order was issued hours after the visit of senior BJP leader and Balasore MP Pratap Sarangi to Bhograi Police Station, after getting information that a man was allegedly chained with iron shackles for the last two days without registering a case.

“Pending disciplinary proceedings, Sriballav Sahu, IIC of Bhograi Police Station, Balasore district, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect due to gross misconduct and dereliction of duty,” an order issued by DGP Yogesh Bahadur Khurania said.

During the suspension period, Sahu will remain under the disciplinary control of the DIG of police, eastern range, Balasore, it said.

“It is an uncivilised tradition that prevails in Bhogarai PS. The police illegally detained the man without registering a case against him,” Sarangi told reporters.

The man was picked up following a dispute over the exchange of motorcycles, he said.

PTI