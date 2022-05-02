Sundargarh: Town police Monday claimed to have cracked the mystery behind the murder of a businessman and arrested four persons including the prime accused. The deceased, identified as Murari Tanti of Mohantiapada, was shot dead April 29 evening near PVR Cinema Hall on Government College road at Rourkela.

Police have seized the weapon used for killing Tanti, a country-made pistol, and a motorcycle, Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said while addressing a press conference here Monday.

Four teams were formed to nab the accused as they had fled the district. An inter-district coordination team, a local investigation team, a cyber team and one dedicated ITMS team were constituted.

“Based on the efforts of these four teams, we have been able to apprehend all the four accused. The murder weapon has been seized. The vehicle used by them to escape has also been seized. The accused have been forwarded to court,” the SP said. She added the murder was fallout of family dispute over land.

Among those arrested are the persons who planned the murder, one who had helped the assailant to escape and the person who had supplied the murder weapon, the SP informed. All the accused have criminal antecedents and have pending cases against them at various police stations, Nath said.

Worth mentioning, masked miscreants had fired two rounds at Tanti April 29 evening near PVR Cinema hall on Government College road, Rourkela while he was crossing the road after alighting from his car.