Gajapati: Two officials were seriously injured after a police vehicle turned turtle Monday morning near Kradikupa village under Mohana police limits of this district. The accident took place while the police SUV was chasing another vehicle involved in ganja smuggling. The contraband-laden vehicle was coming from Antarba side.

As per reports, the police van overturned during the chase after its driver lost control of the wheels while negotiating a turn. Police had to use an earth mover to lift the overturned SUV.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) LV Basupali, who was travelling in the SUV, and the driver have been grievously wounded in the accident. They were initially rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Mohana, but later they had to be shifted to MKCG Medical College & Hospital at Berhampur following deterioration in their health conditions.

Due to the accident, the vehicle with the alleged ganja smugglers managed to flee the spot. Police said efforts are on to trace the vehicle and nab the culprits.