Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the annual Rath Yatra in Puri, the CID of Odisha Police Wednesday issued an alert to tourists about fake hotel websites.

The police also said it removed 11 such sites, as hotel booking scams are on the rise in Odisha, especially in places like Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Fraudsters create fake websites and social media pages that look genuine, offering cheap rates, urgent deals, and guaranteed bookings, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) said in a statement.

The CID said the fake websites demand full payment and use fake customer care phone numbers and receipts to lure tourists. This is their modus operandi, it said.

“Many of these fake sites appear at the top of online search results, making them hard to identify, and the victims often realise the scam only after reaching the destination,” it said.

The police have received 317 complaints through the cybercrime helpline number 1930, along with alerts from government bodies, hotel owners, and the general public regarding fake websites offering fraudulent hotel deals.

Acting upon the complaints, the CID officers immediately removed 11 fake hotel booking websites.

The social media team of the crime branch in Odisha is actively and continuously monitoring online platforms to detect and take down such fake sites, the statement said.

Ensuring a safe and scam-free experience for all during this sacred festival remains a top priority, it said.

“Our team is actively keeping an eye out for any fake hotel websites, and it is taking quick action to remove those as soon as they come to its notice,” the CID statement said.

The police have advised citizens to book hotels only through verified platforms and genuine official websites. People have also been asked to cross-check the phone numbers of the hotels and their addresses by using Google Maps and confirm their bookings by calling directly.

Avoid making full advance payments, pay partially if possible and use secure payment gateways instead of direct UPI or wallet transfers, the CID statement said.

Tourists have been advised to be cautious of unrealistically low-priced deals, especially near Puri during Rath Yatra.

If anyone comes across fake hotel websites or suspicious listings, they can report them immediately to the cybercrime helpline at 1930.

PTI