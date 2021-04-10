Bhubaneswar: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the 14-day ‘Mask Abhiyan’, the Commissionerate Police Saturday swung into action and formed special teams to catch unruly mask-norm violators.

Informing about the move, Bhubaneswar DCP (Security) Nirmal Satpathy said that the CP has formed around 20 teams who will enforce the mask-wearing norm in crowded places.

“In order to catch the mask-norm violators, policemen in civil dress will be deployed at crowded places like market building and Unit 1 market. No leniency will be shown to the violators,” he added.

Notably, the CM had addressed the people of the state Friday. During his address, he laid emphasis only on mask wearing. He had also informed that the penalty amount for not wearing mask has been doubled.

Earlier, the violators would pay Rs 1,000 for first two violations and Rs 5,000 for subsequent offences. Now, they have to cough up Rs 2,000 for first two violations and Rs 5,000 for subsequent offences.