Mayurbhanj: Bisoi police in Mayurbhanj district arrested a woman for allegedly beating up a policewoman at Bisoi weekly market in Mayurbhanj district.

Kapura Marandi, one of the accused women, was produced in a local court Saturday afternoon and was remanded to judicial custody as her bail plea was rejected.

According to a source, the policewoman had visited the Bisoi weekly market Saturday. Finding rampant selling of ‘handia’ (country liquor) in the market, she asked the sellers, mostly women, to desist.

Giving no heed to her order, they went on with their business. Meanwhile, the policewoman confronted them and proceeded to arrest them. The accused women then ganged up and started attacking her with sticks.

There were other policemen present on the scene as well, however, they did not dare to intervene leaving the policewoman to fend for herself.

Briefing reporters, police officials Sunday said that other absconding women ‘handia’ traders will soon be identified and arrested.

Notably, in most parts of tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Sundargarh districts, hundreds of women run their families by selling the homemade country liquor illegally.

PNN