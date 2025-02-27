Dhaka: The historic Madhur Canteen at Dhaka University has turned into yet another ugly political battleground in Bangladesh as members of various student organisations have engaged in protests, scuffles and violence at the iconic venue, this week.

The Madhur Canteen at Dhaka University was founded by Madhusudan Dey who was killed March 25, 1971, during Operation Searchlight, the ruthless armed operation conducted by the Pakistani forces.

However, the image of the historical birthplace of student politics in Bangladesh has suffered a massive dent since the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus took over following the dramatic fall of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024.

Student wings of radical Islamist parties which staunchly supported an undivided Pakistan and played an anti-independence role during the Bangladesh Liberation War have established control over the premises of Madhur canteen, shaming the sacrifices made by the country’s freedom fighters, including martyr Madhusudan Dey.

Tensions flared again on Wednesday at the Madhur Canteen as several students were injured following a scuffle that broke out between two groups after a new student organisation ‘Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad’ (Bangladesh Democratic Students Union) was launched at the initiative of former leaders of the Students Against Discrimination (SAD).

Reportedly, at least 10 people were injured in the incident, including a female student. Eight of the injured were from private universities, while two were from Dhaka University.

Rival groups, demanding a complete dissolution of the newly-announced central committee of BGCS, have now called for a ‘Dhaka blockade’ February 28, the day members of SAD and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee are planning to launch a new political party in Bangladesh, reported local media.

Student Against Discrimination (SAD) is the student outfit behind the nationwide protest and violence in Bangladesh in July-August 2024 that led to the coup against former Prime Minister Hasina.

Bangladesh has witnessed a major surge in clashes among various student groups. Last week, violent clashes at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET) had left more than 100 students injured.

IANS