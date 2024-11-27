Rajesh Mohanty, OP

Rourkela/Sundargarh: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s statement suggesting the inclusion of Sundargarh district in the Northern Odisha Development Council (NODC) has evoked sharp reaction.

Residents of the district, along with Opposition political leaders, have rejected the CM’s suggestion, while expressing their strong disapproval.

At around 8 pm Monday, local Congress activists took to the streets in protest and staged demonstrations. They warned of intensified agitation if Majhi didn’t retract his statement. Moreover, they also demanded an apology from the CM.

Sundargarh BJD MLA Jogesh Singh criticised the CM, labelling his statement as “irresponsible” and accused him of attempting to divide the state.

“Sundargarh has always been culturally and linguistically aligned with western Odisha. This statement is creating unnecessary controversy, and the CM should retract it and apologise,” Singh said.

Senior Congress leader Rajkishore Sarangi called the statement “despicable” and took a dig at the government for its “apparent neglect of the district,” including the recent relocation of the AIIMS to another place.

Another leader, Benumadhab Tripathy, highlighted Sundargarh’s consistent marginalisation and termed the CM’s statement as “highly objectionable.”

“Both the former CM and the present Sundargarh MP had earlier agreed to our demand for setting up the AIIMS here. But it has been shifted from here. And now, Sundargarh is going to be part of NODC! This is not acceptable,” he said.

The Opposition’s sentiments were echoed by prominent figures and residents.

A retired lecturer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that the CM’s remark was “insulting” and demonstrated a lack of understanding about Sundargarh’s cultural and historical identity.

Meanwhile, leaders from across the political spectrum have warned that this controversy could escalate into a significant law and order issue if the CM does not address their grievances promptly.