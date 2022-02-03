Koraput: Scores of people in four villages of Koraput district have decided to boycott the upcoming panchayat polls alleging that welfare schemes of the government have been eluding them.

They have put up a banner on the village outskirts, announcing their decision about the poll boycott.

People of Kolab, Chandalguda, Thatuguda and Dumuriguda villages under the Sadar block have alleged that they do not have good roads while safe drinking water has been distant dream for them.

“We are weary of reminding the administration about the misery as we are being deprived of basic facilities. There is no point in taking part in the panchayat polls,” they rued.

No one filed nomination in two wards of these villages, while they are not allowing candidates to campaign for sarpanch and zilla parishad posts in their villages.

They have the same allegation that they get promises just before elections which are forgotten conveniently by the leaders.

Notably, people of these villages had announced poll boycott in 2019 general elections, but Koraput MLA Raghuram Padal, in the presence of then sub-collector, had given written assurance to the people that their issues will be resolved after the elections.

The residents of the four villages gathered at Kolab outskirts and discussed their issues. They have put up a banner, displaying their displeasure.

