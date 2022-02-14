Rayagada: In an interesting turn of event, the threat of boycotting the upcoming panchayat elections by people of Katanganda village in Guma panchayat of Rayagada district has forced the administration to start development works for the village.

The villagers are upbeat about a change in their village, a report said. This village in Guma panchayat is just 15 km from the district headquarters.

The people have long been suffering due to lack of road connectivity, electricity, drinking water and other basic amenities.

There are 18 families living in the village. Villagers said they have to trek about 25 km through hilly terrains to avail PDS items and pension from the panchayat office.

It was too difficult for people to negotiate through the harsh landscape. In case of medical emergency, ambulance fails to reach the village. Though they had been repeatedly drawing attention of the administration towards the need of development, a precious little was done.

The villagers were angry and had resolved to boycott the panchayat elections. Meanwhile, the administration has started laying a road cutting through the hills. The work is being executed under MGNREGS.

As for the issue, BDO Laxminarayan Sabat said that after construction of the road, all government facilities will be made available to the villagers.

PNN