ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: In a renewed effort to curb plastic pollution and promote sustainable practices, the state government has reiterated a complete ban on single-use plastic items across all state government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

In a directive sent to all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, and commissioner-cum-secretaries, the state government has urged strict and immediate compliance with the ban, which has been in place since October 2, 2019.

This move also aligns with the Central government’s broader ban on single-use plastics implemented July 1, 2022.

While the move has been widely welcomed by environmental groups, several activists have expressed concern over past failures in enforcement.

Orissa Environmental Society (OES) working president JK Panigrahi said, “This is a welcome step, but such bans have often remained on paper due to poor monitoring.

Without strict and continuous enforcement, the problem will persist.

The government had already banned several plastic and thermocol products back in 2019. But due to poor monitoring, the ban has become more of a formality.”

“Despite rules prohibiting plastic bags fewer than 120 microns and plastic bottles smaller than 500 ml, there is rampant usage.

The solution lies in coordinated action, starting from the state capital, down to the village panchayats,” he said.

Environment activist Bapi Gochhayat said, “This is a welcome step, but we need to move beyond just policy announcements.

Real impact comes from strong implementation of the policies.”

OES president urged the government to take up the challenge of making Odisha a model state free of single-use plastic. “The intent is welcome, but execution must follow.

We need a robust system that can bring about actual change,” he said.

Sharing his views on the topic, environmentalist Trilochan Sahoo said, “The steps taken by the government towards making India, and states like Odisha, plastic-free are commendable.

However, real success depends on public participation.

It is not enough for government offices alone to follow these guidelines.”

“Every individual must own responsibility in their daily lives, whether by refusing single-use plastics, carrying cloth bags, using steel or glass containers, or by supporting eco-friendly products,” he added.

Environmentalist

welcomed the government’s decision to ban single-use plastic, calling it a progressive step.

He emphasised the importance of strict enforcement across all government offices and institutions.

“A ban alone won’t work unless it’s backed by proper support systems,” he said, urging the government to replace plastic water bottles with clean, hygienic drinking water facilities and ensure that office canteens also adhere to the ban.

Despite these policies, authorities observed continued use of plastic items in urban areas, government premises and at public gatherings.

The new order comes with a detailed list of specific measures and alternative solutions, designed to eliminate plastic dependency in official settings.

PNN