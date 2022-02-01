Keonjhar: Despite execution of a host of development programmes by the Odisha and the Central governments for the Juang tribe in this district, their progress on socio-economic and education fronts has been dismal, if the literacy rate of 12.24 per cent among these tribals is any indication. Most of the Juangs are leading a miserable life in hilly and forested pockets without basic amenities and decent livelihood. Given their miserable condition, they seem to be far from the social mainstream, a report said.

It is alleged that crores of rupees are being spent for their upliftment through various agencies. However, the Juangs fail to reap the benefits of the welfare programmes. More shockingly, the literacy rate among the Juangs is still extremely low.

According to the report, Juangs, one of the primitive tribes in Odisha, live in 148 villages under Telkoi, Bansapal, Harichandanpur and Ghatagaon blocks. As per an official survey, their population is 21,146 (4,575 families) in the district. The annual population growth of this tribe is recoded at 2.6 per cent while average literacy rate among them is as low as 12.24 per cent.

Most of the Juang villages do not have all-weather roads, let alone access to healthcare facilities. Patients being carried on cots in hilly tracks to hospitals are a common sight in the Juang villages. In many cases, patients die on the way to hospitals.

In 1987, the government had set up Juang Unnayan Samiti at Gonasika under Bansapal block to carry out development works for the tribals. Initially, seven Juang villages were brought under the Samiti. In 1996, 32 more villages were included in it which was the last addition.

Residents of the remaining 116 Juang villages have been demanding their inclusion in the Samiti for a long time but to no avail. They alleged that the government has been apathetic towards their development.

Moreover, several other agencies like Juang Development Agency (JDA) and Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) are spending crores of rupees for development of tribals. Sources said Juangs fail to reap the benefits of various schemes due to lack of proper monitoring.

Moreover, scores of Juangs have not yet been provided pattas for the forest land under Forest Rights Act (FRA). Rations under PDS do not reach their villages due to commuting woes.

Most of the Juangs migrate outside in search of work due to lack of livelihood opportunities in their localities. A large number of Juang kids are deprived of education. They are seen grazing cattle while some of them work as child labourers to supplement their family income.

However, ITDA project administrator Bijan Thamb said all possible steps are being taken for development of Juangs. Land is being provided to them under FRA while steps are being taken for road, healthcare, education and drinking water, he added.