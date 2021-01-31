Phulbani/Chakapada: The Central and state government have laid stress on promoting Digital India so as to push efficient administration in almost all sectors, but there are many remote areas in Kandhamal district where accessing mobile network is a dream. People climbing on trees in search of mobile network is a common sight in some pockets of almost all blocks, a report said.

The report added that there are scores of villages under Chakapada block where people have been facing difficulties in accessing mobile network. In case of medical emergency, people often climb on suitable treetops to contact ambulance services.

After outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the government has laid stress on online classes for students. In these areas, students are always in search for convenient places to access network. They either end up climbing a tree or an elevated ground study.

According to the report, people of five panchayats under this block are deprived of mobile network. They have been suffering a lot whenever they have to seek emergency services like ambulance, healthcare and fire.

People in all these panchayats have long been demanding for setting up of mobile towers in their remote areas. “But out demand has been neglected. The administration is doing nothing in this regard. People’s representatives are pathetic towards this problem. Online studies of the students are badly affected due to poor network. Most students are found on treetops or elevated places most of the time,” locals lamented.

The villagers are forced to climb on top of the trees in search of mobile network to talk to their near and dear ones.

“There is a risk of falling, losing life or inviting fractures, especially during the monsoon. But there is no other way,” said villagers.

Locals rued, “We are being cheated by the big mobile service providers. They are ignoring the rural areas and are not installing towers here. Everyday is a struggle for us.”

There is a tower in Chakapada, but still no network is available in its periphery. One tower is at Badangi in Ganjam district, 20 km from Ckakapada. The other tower is at Tikabali, 16 km away.

People in the villages like Ghatiguda, Bandhakhaman, Budukakhola, Tokeijhola, Mahaguda, under Kakharujhola panchayat; Andirigada, Gasama, Nidhiaberena under Bahali panchayat; Nandini, Burupoli, Gochhabadi under Pasara panchayat; Subaliya, Tataguda, Arbangi under Bramanapada panchayat; Ranagaon, Rupagaon and Rangamatia under Chakapada panchayat have no way out but to cope with a communication nightmare.

The villagers said that all service provider companies should take note of their issues while the administration should take immediate step to resolve the issue.

