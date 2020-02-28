Jhumpura: A tribal man refused to take home his newborn at Jhumpura hospital in Keonjhar Friday against his wife’s wish. Reason: Poverty is the main factor for the poor couple.

Meanwhile, the Childline authorities have adopted the baby boy Friday.

According to reports, Shankali Gagarai is a daily wager of Arshala panchayat under this block. Shankahi has two wives. His first wife Sabitri has a five-year old daughter and she gave birth to another son February 26 at Jhumpura hospital. The baby is hale and hearty, according to hospital sources.

His second wife Budhuni has three sons. Shankhali is already burdened with four children. He refused to take the newborn against the wish of his wife.

On interaction with Shankahli, it was learnt that poverty was the main reason for it. However, some other reasons are suspected.

On refusal to take the baby, the hospital authorities were in a quandary and immediately informed the Childline.

Damayanti Mohant, a staff of Childline, reached the hospital and contacted the Anganwadi worker and doctors. The Childline staff prepared all documents and got them signed by the parents.

Damayanti took the baby to the Childline Friday afternoon. Health check-up of the newborn was done before he was handed over to the Childline. It was learnt that the baby will be kept at Keonjhar Sishu Bhawan.