Los Angeles: Pop star Madonna has cancelled her three performances in Boston and apologised to her fans for the “unexpected turn of events”.

The shows were scheduled to take place at Boch Center Wang Theatre from November 30 to December 2 as part of her ‘Madame X’ tour.

In an Instagram post, the 61-year-old singer said she is in “overwhelming” pain and her doctor has advised her to take rest.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you. #madamextheatre” Madonna wrote in the post.

Event management company, Live Nation, confirmed the news and said they are unable to reschedule the cancelled shows.

“As we are unable to reschedule the Boston dates due to the tight scheduling through the balance of the year, refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which they were ordered,” Live Nation said in a statement.

Madonna had earlier this month said that she was suffering from a torn ligament and knee problems after she wrapped up a three-night stand at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre.

The singer will resume the tour December 7 when she performs in Philadelphia.

