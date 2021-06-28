Kolkata: Popular Bengali singer and former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kabir Suman was rushed to the state-run SSKM hospital here Monday. Kabir Suman was shifted to the hospital after he complained of severe breathing problems, West Bengal Health department sources said. The septuagenarian singer is having severe pain in his throat and has high fever. He is being treated accordingly and is on oxygen support at the hospital’s ‘Woodburn Block’, they said.

“He (Suman) was having severe throat pain and breathing trouble for the last three days. It deteriorated last (Sunday) night. The singer was taken to the hospital early Monday morning,” a senior official of the state-run hospital said. “His oxygen level was at 90 and is currently on oxygen support,” the official informed.

Though the rapid-antigen test conducted on him proved negative for Covid-19, doctors at the hospital also carried RT-PCR test. A two-member team under Dr Arunava Sengupta has been formed to treat Suman. CT Scan, X-Ray of his chest and other requisite blood tests would be conducted on the singer soon,” the official said.

“We are waiting for the report of the tests. He has been given antibiotics and is still having pain in his throat. There are also some breathing-related problems. Suman is under observation,” a doctor said.

Kabir Suman can easily be said to be one of the pioneers of modern Bengali songs. He has created a number of chartbusters with what he calls ‘Jibanmookhi’ (towards life) songs. Suman created a trend in the early 1990s and since then that trend is continuing now not only in West Bengal, but also in Bangladesh.