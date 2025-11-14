Bhubaneswar: Playback singer Humane Sagar was shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after his health deteriorated. Sagar, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for the past few days, was moved to AIIMS due to complications related to his kidneys and liver, doctors said.

Earlier, music director Abhijit Majumdar was admitted to AIIMS with multiple severe health issues. Though he was shifted to the medicine ward September 25, his condition worsened again, and he was moved back to the ICU Thursday.

A few days ago, actor Buddhaditya Mohanty was also hospitalised due to illness.