Chennai: Vidyasagar, the husband of well-known Tamil actress Meena, passed away at a private hospital in the city Tuesday night. He was 48.

Sources close to the actress said that Vidyasagar was diagnosed with a lung ailment in March this year and had to be treated for it. Prior to that, he was down with Covid-19, but had managed to recover from it.

The health condition of Vidyasagar, who was hospitalised for the treatment of his lung problem, worsened Tuesday night and he passed away around 7 pm.

His funeral is to take place at the Besant Nagar crematorium in Chennai at 2 pm Wednesday.

Meena, who has worked extensively in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam cinema for over three decades, has been a part of several critically acclaimed superhits including Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam’ and Kamal Haasan’s Avvai Shanmugi.