Chitrakonda: Aiming to provide quality healthcare services to the residents, a portable healthcare unit has been launched in the Swabhiman Anchal of Chitrakonda area in Malkangiri district, Monday.

Joining as the Chief Guest, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Chandra Majhi inaugurated the portable hospital at Badapada area in Swabhiman Anchal of the block. This portable hospital facility has been provided by the American Indian Foundation built with the financial support of Chennai based IIT and Master Card.

The hospital will provide quality healthcare service to the residents and especially to pregnant women. The hospital is managed by three doctors and a pharmacist. They were identified as Dr Abhijit Satapathy, Pravin Sahoo, assistant surgeon, Chandan Dixit, LTRMO and Susant Nayak, pharmacist.

The portable hospital built within two weeks has 50 beds with additional facilities of four intensive care unit (ICU) beds with ventilators. Each ward of the hospital consists of 14 beds having air-conditioning facilities. The hospital is equipped with an oxygen concentrator and arrangements to maintain minus temperature inside the unit.

Purna Chandra Baka, Chitrakonda MLA and Prafulla Nanda, CDMO joined as the guests of honour which was attended by Birasen Pradhan, Malkangiri ADM , Banabihari Mishra, DPM, Rahul Mandal, BDO Dr Santosh Sarangi, MO, Kudmuluguma CHC, Haraprasad Tareni, BPM, Dr Khirod Chandra Mohanta MO, Chitrakonda CHC.