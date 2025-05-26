Boudh: A portion of the top soil over an under-construction railway tunnel caved in near Adenigarh in Odisha’s Boudh district, an official said Monday.

No one was injured in the incident that took place on the Khurda Road-Bolangir rail line stretch, he said.

“A minor incident of soil caving-in occurred this afternoon at Tunnel No. 4 on the Khurda-Bolangir railway line. It was due to loose soil formation and continuous rainfall in the area,” the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

There has been no impact on manpower or machinery, and the incident will not affect the overall progress of the project, it said.

“All necessary safety measures are in place, and work continues as planned,” the ECoR said.

The 4,185-metre tunnel will connect Adenigarh and Charichhak stations in Boudh district, officials said.