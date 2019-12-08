Keonjhar: There are many schemes of both the Central and the Odisha governments to provide affordable housing facilities for poor people living in villages. However, in spite of schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) many have the documents but are still unable to construct houses.

Those distressed have expressed their dissatisfaction over the tardy pace of implementation of the PMAY.

Kalicharan Munda, a beneficiary of PMAY of Silua village, deprived of getting the house layout, is unable to construct a house. Munda alleged that he has been appealing for 10 months to the government for help to avail the layout under PMAY facility, but nothing has come off it.

The family of Kalicharan is facing a lot of problems and expressed dissatisfaction over the situation due to the delay in work over the construction of houses. He got the work order availing no. 1175 in February 25, 2019. After repeated pleas, not a single step has been taken into consideration.

A total of 756 houses have been approved under these projects while 634 have been identified. Work orders for 263 houses have been issued while 582 units layout have been given, said junior engineer Arup Kumar Sethi.

Kalichran’s along with the other beneficiaries’ layouts will be provided soon, he added.

PNN