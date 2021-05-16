Sambalpur: The state government aims at providing quality electricity service to customers, but low voltage and erratic power supply are routine in over 10 villages under Sambalpur Municipal Corporation. It is alleged that power supply is often disrupted for hours.

This has caused resentment among people in Maneswar and 10 other peripheral villages. Locals pointed out that from Thursday evening, power transmission was hit for 15 hours.

Power is supplied from Putibandh grid, 20 km from Maneswar area. On the other hand, a 33KV power grid has been set up at Rasanpur Banki-Tikiri four years ago. However, it is yet to be fully functional. However, the work of Maneswar grid is getting delayed owing to negligence of the contractor.

“The work of the grid at Maneswar is inordinately delayed. As long as the proposed grid is not workable, we will be facing regular erratic power supply. If the grid is commissioned, people will avail of quality power supply,” locals said.

It was alleged that the unscheduled power cuts are routine in the transmission lines being looked after by Dhanupalli SDO. Some ancillary works on the grid premises are yet to be completed, said an employee of the electricity sub-division.

It is said that after the Maneswar grid is commissioned, low voltage and power cuts can be sorted out in over 20 villages – Halipalli, Brahmanipalli, Mirgamunda, Rasanpur, Chandamunda, Bhoipalli, Dalpalli, Talpalli, Gurupalli, Jhakarpalli, Sudunga, Rankia and Tikra.

When contacted, SDO (electricity) Mans Chandra Das said that the work of the grid is yet to be completed. “The contractor concerned is being reminded to finish the grid work, the latter is not paying heed. The grid will sort out transmission problems in the area,” he added.

