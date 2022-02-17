Bhubaneswar: Power consumers in Odisha may face another hike in power tariff as the companies engaged in the production and distribution of electricity in the state have approached the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) with a plea for the same.

The companies have produced their financial statements for 2022- 23 fiscal before the OERC and urged the regulatory body to hike the power tariff in the state, sources said.

It is worth mentioning here that power tariff in the state has been hiked twice since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The OERC started its hearing on the issue Tuesday and asked companies to represent their cases till February 28.

The Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) and Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) represented their cases on the first day of the hearing.

The OHPC has proposed to sell 5,619.24 million units of electricity in 2022-23 financial year, sources said.

The OERC is scheduled to hear the pleas of Tata Power Distribution Company February 19, sources added.

At present, private consumers pay Rs 3 per unit of electricity for the first 50 units and Rs 4.80 for consumption above 50 units and up to 200 units.

The consumers pay Rs 5.80 per unit for electricity consumption over 200 and up to 400 units. The power tariff has been fixed as Rs 6.20 per unit for consumption above 400 units.

“The OERC may allow another hike in power tariff to the tune of 10-20 paise per unit,” said a source.

PNN