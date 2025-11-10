New Delhi: A high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort Monday evening, with the powerful explosion setting multiple vehicles on fire and shattering windowpanes. According to reports, eight people were killed and 24 others were injured, officials said.

Police sounded a high alert across Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the area was cordoned off, the Delhi Fire Services said.

The blast was so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several meters away and was heard in nearby buildings in the congested area.

“The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1. The intensity was quite high, and injuries are feared,” said a senior official of the Delhi Fire Service.

Visuals from the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from burning cars. Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged following the loud explosion.

“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn’t make out what it was — it was that loud,” said an eyewitness. “A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged,” he added.