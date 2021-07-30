Mumbai: South star Prabhas Friday announced that his film Radhe Shyam will be hitting theatres worldwide on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal January 14, 2022.

The romantic-drama, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The 41-year-old actor shared the film’s new release date on Instagram along with a new poster.

“Can’t wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date – 14th January, 2022 worldwide!,” Prabhas captioned the post.

The multi-lingual film also starring Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, was earlier slated to have a theatrical release July 30.

Radhe Shyam is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.