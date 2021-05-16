Bhubaneswar: Supporting the State government’s demand, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought personal intervention of his Cabinet colleague and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for setting up of 19 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen plants in Odisha.

The demand for 19 new medical oxygen plants of PSA technology is in addition to the 21 PSA plants being set up across the state by Centre.

In a letter to the Health Minister, Pradhan said, “In view of the widespread impact of Covid-19 second wave in Odisha, more districts need to be covered and supported further. In this context, I request your personal intervention in setting up of additional 19 PSA medical oxygen plants in 15 districts as proposed by the state Government.”

He proposed to set up two units each in Balasore, Ganjam, Bolangir and Mayurbhanj districts while one plant each in Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khurda, Koraput, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur, and Sonepur.

The setting up of these plants on a war-footing mode will go a long way in supporting the Covid-19 treatment in the state, he said.

The Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) has taken up the responsibility to set up seven such plants in the state while seven others are in the process of installation by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Similarly, the Central government will establish seven other plants in the state, Pradhan mentioned in his letter.

The Minister also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Health for extending all support to Odisha in Covid-19 management and preparedness.

Notably, the Prime Minister had earlier declared setting up of 551 dedicated PSA medical oxygen plants in public health facilities across the country from PM Cares Fund.

PNN