Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Friday requested Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb to lead a massive fund collection drive for the development of Puri.

In a letter to the Puri king, the Union Minister said the drive should be transformed into a mass movement.

Pradhan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been expressing his respect and devotion to Lord Jagannath. The PM is keen to provide all sorts of legal, administrative and other assistance for the initiative.

The Union Minister said the Gajapati, as the President of the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee, should act as a bridge and coordinate between the state and the Centre for the noble purpose.

Pradhan said all Hindus, particularly of Odisha, irrespective of their caste should be given an opportunity to donate their labour and money for the development of the dham.

The Union government, he said, will provide all sorts of assistance including income tax exemption to the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee for the purpose.

The initiative will help innumerable devotees of Lord Jagannath across the globe an opportunity to serve the Supreme solace.

Agencies