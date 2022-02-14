Bhubaneswar: The SEC Sunday debarred BJD MLA Pramila Mallik from campaigning for the party candidates during the three-tier panchayat elections, 2022 for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Binjharpur (Jajpur) MLA was debarred from campaigning after a show-cause notice was issued to her on allegations of threatening voters.

Now, she cannot campaign for the party anywhere in Odisha for 48 hours starting from 10am of February 14.

It can be mentioned here that Mallik was earlier issued the notice after she was found to have threatened voters of stopping their benefits under various schemes, if they don’t vote for her party during the panchayat elections.

“I did not violate the Model Code of Conduct by seeking votes for my party,” Mallik had responded.

PNN