Kendrapara: At a time when the entire nation is mourning the demise of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, Tusharkanti Kanjilal of Ramnagar village under Mahakalpara block in Kendrapara district is yet to come to terms with the shocking news.

He has a valid reason for this. Recalling the memorable moments he had spent with Pranab da, as he was fondly called across the nation, Tusharkanti says he had visited Mahakalpara during the 1999 super cyclone. Back then he was the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). He visited the affected areas riding pillion on my motorcycle for three days.

“During his visit, he had given me an opportunity to serve him with some typical Odia dishes like rice and fish curry. He also drank green coconut water from our garden,” recalls Tusharkanti, adding that he had performed a yajna in last month for speedy recovery of the leader.

“He had also visited the state in 2013 when he was the President of India. During his stay at Raj Bhawan, he had invited me to there. I can never forget the day when I met him. He embraced me and asked me about my wife and children. I was overwhelmed to see the way the first citizen of the nation treated me,” reminisces Tusharkanti.

It seems I have lost a family member, he adds with tears swelling up in his eyes.

PNN