New Delhi: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee has worsened and he remains on ventilator support, the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital said Tuesday, a day after he underwent a brain surgery.

The 84-year-old was admitted to the military hospital around noon Monday. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

“Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s health condition continues to remain critical at Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantonment. The former president, who underwent lifesaving emergency surgery for brain clot on 10 August 2020, has not shown any improvement. His health status has worsened. He remains on ventilatory support,” the hospital said in its latest statement.

It earlier said the former President was admitted to the hospital at 12:07 hours August 10, 2020 in a critical condition.

“Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life saving surgery,” the hospital earlier said. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is constantly monitoring the health of the former president.

Mukherjee tweeted Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged people who had come in contact with him in the last week to isolate themselves and get tested for the novel coronavirus.