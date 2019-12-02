BHUBANESWAR: Among many wellness programmes available today, Pranic Healing has found most takers in the capital.

Explaining the wellness course, Vikram Bhagat, co-founder, GMCKS Light Workers, said, “It’s a no-touch and no-drug energy healing system. Our body consist of Chakras and Nadis. These chakras are affected before any aliment hits our body. Pranic healing cleanses and energises the Chakras and our body.”

The time period of healing depends on the aliment one suffers. Respite from headaches and toothaches takes five minutes, while respite from depression or paralysis takes more than an hour.

It may be noted that pranic healing is practised in 120 countries all over the world. Brinda Tulsia, a partner of the healing centre, said, “The tools and techniques taught in pranic healing makes life simpler. It also teaches people how to handle their emotions.”