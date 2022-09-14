Patna: Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who was giving statements against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar till last week, met him on the dinner table in the latter’s official residence, sources said Wednesday.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar called him through former Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Kumar Verma, and Kishor stayed at CM’s residence for two hours on Tuesday night and discussed various issues.

The development came in wake of Nitish Kumar, after the Delhi visit to cement opposition unity, claimed that Kishor does not know ABC of Bihar, and is a businessman, who worked with several parties in the country despite having been given an offer to stay in the JD-U.

Retaliating, Kishor said that Nitish Kumar will activate his ‘Paltimar’ plan again before 2024 or 2025.

Sources have said that Verma met Nitish Kumar on Monday and the latter reportedly assigned him to convince Kishor to work with him.

Sources said that Nitish Kumar gave the offer to Kishor to work with him as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition parties for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Verma on Tuesday hinted that some people left Nitish Kumar after he supported the BJP and CAA in 2020, and now, he has separated his party from the BJP, many people are joining him again.

Kishor is currently busy in Jan Suraj campaign in Bihar and he has scheduled his Padyatra from October 2.

IANS