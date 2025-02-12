Bhubaneswar: With incidents of divorce on the rise among young couples, the state government Tuesday decided to open a pre-marriage counselling centre, an official said. The decision in this regard was taken by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi following a suggestion from National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar. Rahatkar was on a two-day tour to Odisha and she attended the 32nd Foundation Day celebration of the Odisha State Commission for Women here. On the occasion, she met the CM at the state Secretariat.

While accepting the NCW chairperson’s suggestions, Majhi said that if proper advice regarding worldly life is given before marriage through the counselling centre, the rate of divorces will reduce. The NCW chairperson also suggested that the state government conduct special village meetings (Gram Sabhas) for women, take measures to prevent child marriage and violence against women, and initiate strict action against sexual harassment of women at work. Rahatkar said that the NCW was committed to empowering women and strengthening gender justice in the state.

The state will observe 2025 as ‘Divorce Prevention Year’, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said. Parida also said that the situation of women is fast changing in Odisha with the state government empowering them with the financial assistance scheme — Subhadra Yojana.