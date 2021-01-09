Mumbai: Film actress Anushka Sharma is going to be a mother soon.

Anushka shared many of her pregnancy-related pictures on Instagram. Friday, she shared a picture of Pani Puri on her Instagram status and wrote ‘Go big at home’.

In a recent interview, Anushka said that she will start working after her delivery. She also said that she will create a balance of home, business and the baby. She was last seen in director Anand L. Rai’s film Zero. The film flopped at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif also had important roles in this film.

Earlier, Anushka lashed out at a media outlet for sharing pictures of her and her husband Virat Kohli for ‘invading their privacy’.

The publication shared ‘exclusive’ pictures of the couple sitting on their balcony. A furious Anushka took to her story and called them out.

Anushka and Virat had shared their pregnancy news on social media, writing: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Virat and Anushka tied the knot December 11, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.