Jagatsinghpur: A 14-year-old minor girl who was allegedly impregnated by her tutor jumped into Mahanadi River Tuesday evening. However, the locals rescued her and took her to the nearest hospital.

Later, the girl gave birth to a baby girl in the hospital during wee hours of Wednesday.

Sources said, a tuition teacher who had been coming to the victim minor girl’s house had been maintaining physical relationship with her that led to her pregnancy. Even though the girl conceived in March, she didn’t inform her parents out of fear.

Tuesday evening the girl experienced labour pain. Following this, she went to Bada Sankha ghat, where she parked her bicycle and jumped into the river. Fortunately, a local spotted the girl and rescued her.

Being informed regarding the mishap, Kujang police reached the spot and took the girl to the Kujanga Community Health Centre. There she delivered a healthy baby girl.

When asked, the victim said that she took to the extreme step as she could not prepare to support a child amid social stigma of being an unwed mother and mental and physical issues.

On the other hand, police have detained the accused tuition teacher Ranjan Rout (42) for questioning.

PNN