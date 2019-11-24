Koraput: A pregnant woman was carried for three kilometres in a sling through thick forests to a local hospital for delivery, as the ambulance service failed to reach owing to poor road connectivity to Ambapadar village in Koraput district.

Even though many incidents of patients, pregnant woman, and children being carried on cots and slings, woman trekking through forests to fetch drinking water and students swimming across rivers to reach schools have been reported, nothing much has been done to construct roads in many parts of the state’s rural areas.

According to villagers, the woman underwent labour pain following which her family members contacted the emergency service.

The ambulance driver, however, expressed his inability to reach the village owing to the lack of motorable road.

Left with no options, the family members carried her in a sling for three kilometres to the ambulance stationed at the Mandragaon village. Her condition soon worsened and she had to be shifted to Dasamantpur hospital in the ambulance.

PNN