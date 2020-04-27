Mahanga: The ongoing lockdown and poor road connectivity forced villagers of Jasanpur village under Mahanga block in Cuttack district to carry a pregnant woman on a cot, Saturday.

Sources said that a woman of the village complained of labour pain early at 1:25 am Saturday. Following this the family members contacted the 102 ambulance service. However, the ambulance couldn’t reach the patient owing to lack of motorable roads to the village.

With no options left, the family members with the help of some villagers placed the lady on a cot and walked for nearly a one and a half kilometre to the ambulance.

Later the woman was rushed to the Mahanga Government Hospital where her condition is stated to be stable.

The locals said that there are no motorable roads to their village. The villagers have been struggling with the same problems for the last 20 years while the administration has not taken any steps to put an end to their woes.

Locals of five to six villages depend upon the road to commute to Mahanga Government Hospital, Block Office and other government offices.

Even though Minister of Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Law, Housing & Urban Development Pratap Jena, who is also the local MLA of Mahanga area, has been assuring the villagers for a proper road, no development has been observed in the area.

The villagers urged the state government for reconstruction of their road into a pucca road before the rainy season.

PNN