Baipariguda: A 27-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly murdered by her husband’s second wife following a long-standing family dispute in Doraput village, under Dashmantpur panchayat in the Baipariguda police limits of Koraput district. The victim, Satyabati Barik, was found dead with severe injuries to her head.

Satyabati, who was five months pregnant and had two children, was reportedly killed during a domestic altercation. Her father, Jahan Harijan, filed a complaint Friday at the Baipariguda police station, alleging foul play. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case (102/25) and launched an investigation. Police detained the primary suspects — the accused woman Baijayanti Barik andher husband Binod Kumar Barik. The body was recovered, and scientific teams were deployed to investigate the matter.

A post-mortem examination was pending. According to police sources, Satyabati and Binod had married eight years ago. Relatives and local villagers, demanding justice and strict punishment for the accused, staged a protest by placing her body on National Highway 326 outside the Baipariguda police station. The demonstration continued for several hours before the body was seized by the police.